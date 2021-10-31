Haunted trail of treats in Hazleton

Organizers say they wanted to create a safe space for kids to get candy for the holiday.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Kids had one thing on their minds on Sunday - getting lots and lots of candy.

Children in Luzerne County came out to Hazleton's Annual Haunted Trail of Treats at City View Park.

Members of the community lined the park's new walking trail to hand out candy to the kids.

Organizers say they just wanted to create a safe space for children to celebrate the spooky holiday.

"The kids can interact more with people they don't know. You're walking the trail; you see people, you talk about your costumes. It's more interacting with children their own age, not just walking in your group house to house, which it's much safer," said Mayor Jeff Cusat.

There were also Halloween-themed games for families to play at the event in Hazleton.