Halloween 'Boo Bash' held in Scranton

St. Mary's Center in Scranton held the 'Boo Bash' Sunday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween may be 162 days away but it's never too early to celebrate.

It was all about getting spooky Sunday afternoon in Scranton at Saint Mary's Center.

The "Boo Bash" included candy, a costume contest, and a vendor market.

Organizers also raised money to help families affected by a fire in Scranton last month.

"The donations have been awesome - our vendors have really showed out with their donations for the raffle to help the fire victims. The parents with the children, they have all been dressed up in costumes. It's been awesome," said Janiece Montez.

Families were also able to check out emergency vehicles from the Scranton Fire Department and The Scranton Police Department.