Haunted house in Scranton raises money for veterans programs

SCRANTON, Pa. — Seekers of the supernatural in Lackawanna County have long wanted a look inside the old Scranton School for the Deaf.

Halloween night provided the perfect opportunity.

The Patriot Resource Center of the Jarrett Yoder Foundation recently bought the property and turned it into a haunted house for the season.

All the money raised from admissions goes to programs for veterans and first responders.

"I think it's excellent because I'm a veteran also. And that's part of why I'm here today to support the place that's going to help out veterans. I think any help that's positive and people care will be extremely helpful for my fellow veterans," said Reverend Jim Noone, visiting the haunted house.

Sunday was the last night for the haunted house at the Patriot Resource Center in Scranton.