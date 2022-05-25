High school students compete in Pennsylvania Envirothon

Students from 62 school districts competed for scholarship money during the outdoor event.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The competition was fierce, and stakes were high at Camp Mount Luther near Mifflinburg. That's where around 300 high school students competed in the Pennsylvania Envirothon competition.

"They have competed at their county level event and won the right to represent their county here at states," said Celina Seftas, chair of the Envirothon.

Sixty-two teams competed in the state competition. The winning team will advance to the international competition in Ohio in July. The top seven teams win scholarship money.

Throughout the day, the students go around to five different stations such as soil, forestry, and wildlife.

"They are identifying bird calls. They are identifying different species of wildlife from real wildlife mounts, skulls, talking about wildlife management," Seftas said.

Even though they were taking a test, the students had a good time.

"Most people would consider tests not a very fun thing, but honestly, it really is fun. Being here with all the schools, all the competitors, being out in nature, taking these tests, it's really enjoyable," said Jaden Ball, a Lakeland High School senior.

"Being outside and getting to do an academic competition after doing it virtually the past two years. It's really exciting to see all of our hard work and studying pay off and just competing and having fun," said Zach Dooner, a senior from Pleasant Valley High School.

"I love just being outside with amazing people who also have the same interests, but also being able to learn while doing that," said Taija Fijard, a Lewisburg Area senior.

Some students tell Newswatch 16 that the Envirothon is preparing them for their futures.

"I'm going to be majoring in environmental science, so just being outside and learning about the environment I'm in is just going to be helpful in any way," Fijard added.