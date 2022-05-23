Shickshinny students take part in Camp Read A Lot

Shickshinny students in Pre-K through second grade are spending the week out of the classroom around the campfire at Northwest Area Primary.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — The library at Northwest Area Primary in Shickshinny has transformed into a campsite for the annual Camp Read A Lot program, a week dedicated to instilling a love of reading in primary students.

"We get to read a lot, and the fake stuff looks epic around the library," says second-grader Marcus Bolton.

"This teaches our kids that you can always put a book in your hand, sit by a campfire or with a flashlight," said Ember Hasay, a district reading specialist. "Even if they can't read yet, they can still look at pictures to make those stories in their head. "

Hasay teamed up with all the teachers to bring the great outdoors into the school.

Camp Read A Lot is more than just reading.

"Not only are they coming and reading their books, but they're also going to events in the library. There's program specialists coming to speak with them throughout the week," said Sarah Hercik, learning support teacher.

Throughout the week, students will attend programs from the Pennsylvania Game Commission environmental specialists and have the opportunity to see some woodland creatures.

Camp Read A Lot is why second-grader Gavin Smith says he'd rather read than play video games.

"It gives you more knowledge. It gives you more fun every day."

Other students agree it's the best event of the school year.