Williamsport students spruce up Brandon Park

A group of Williamsport Area High School students are making repairs at Brandon Park.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — If you've driven through Brandon Park in Williamsport this week,

you may have noticed some construction at the baseball field. When you look close, you'll see it's young people working on the dugouts.

"We're doing co-ops this summer, which means we get to go out and work with someone on the actual job site. So this is a great experience for us to go out and do that on our own. We're getting a little pre co-op experience," Kristen Goodman said.

The students are from the Construction and Trades class at Williamsport Area High School. The class recently received a $5,000 grant through Harbor Freight's "Better Together" program. The class is using that money to spruce up the baseball field at Brandon Park.

"We're redoing the roofs on both of these dugouts. There's a bathhouse back there that needs fixed, and if we can get to it, we're going to be doing this concession stand's roof as well," Ethan Young said.

The students were supervised by their teacher Randy Williamson but mostly managed the project on their own.

"This brings it to life. It's like the curriculum we're covering in the classroom. You get to come in here and apply it on a much larger scale," Williamson said.

The students tell Newswatch 16 that this is a great way to get hands-on experience outside the classroom.

"It's so cool to see all of our stuff brought together and actually use the skills we're learning in class," Goodman said.

"Some of the lessons you don't get in the classroom is the importance of snapping straight lines and running string lines to set your rafters to. When you're on a 30-foot building, that helps the kids understand that part of it," Williamson said.

The students say this project is something they can be proud of.