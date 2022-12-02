Former fire department treasurer charged with theft

Investigators believe more than $350,000 is missing from the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department in Union County.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County.

State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.

Fire officials noticed the thefts when they checked their accounts to buy a new truck.

State police say Fisher is cooperating and intends to pay the money.