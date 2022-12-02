x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Union County

Former fire department treasurer charged with theft

Investigators believe more than $350,000 is missing from the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department in Union County.
Credit: WNEP

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County.

State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.

Fire officials noticed the thefts when they checked their accounts to buy a new truck.

State police say Fisher is cooperating and intends to pay the money.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

More Videos

In Other News

Evangelical Community Hospital receives grant for EMT training

Before You Leave, Check This Out