Former Country Cupboard in Union County coming down

Some longtime customers stopped by the former eatery to watch the demolition process begin. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us the bittersweet scene.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant was one of the most popular places to eat in Union County for nearly five decades. On this day, people gathered in the parking lot to watch it being torn down.

"It's really sad to see such an institution go," Chad Abers said. "It was a big part of the community. We all grew up with it, and it was something very important to us."

Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg bought the Country Cupboard earlier this year. The restaurant closed in February.

"It's extremely sad. I grew up in Lewisburg, and we would always bring our daughter here every Christmas and go Christmas shopping. It became a tradition. I came here with my mom when I was a little kid," Abers recalled.

"It's kind of sad to see it happen because we've had good times here — good shopping and good food. It's sad," said Brenda Serena.

Serena and her sister were passing through Union County from upstate New York.

"We've been here multiple times for lunch and shopping. On the way back, we were like, 'Oh, they're tearing it down!' We wanted to stop and find out why."

As for the future of this property, officials with Evangelical Community Hospital tell Newswatch 16 there is still no plan. A spokesperson for the hospital says the demolition allows for a fresh start for any future use of this property. Demolition is expected to wrap up sometime next month.