Evangelical Community Hospital to purchase former Country Cupboard site

The hospital announced plans on Wednesday to buy the closed restaurant complex.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A hospital in central Pennsylvania is buying a popular restaurant that closed earlier this year.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg announced Wednesday that it plans to purchase the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops property at the corner of Hafer Road and Route 15.

The sale is expected to be finalized next month.

Evangelical Community Hospital has not said how the building will be used.

Country Cupboard closed in February after nearly five decades in business. The place was known for its large buffet, bakery, greenhouse, and shops.