Country Cupboard Express open for business

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15.

But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express.

"This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide some of the food sampling of Country Cupboard," said owner Robert Hamm.

Country Cupboard closed in February after nearly five decades in business. The place was known for its large buffet, bakery, greenhouse, and shops.

"I miss it a lot. It's terrible. That's why I'm standing in line," said Marian Fletcher of Winfield.

Owners Robert and Jenn Hamm started the food truck as a way to bring people some of their Country Cupboard favorites.

"So we got the macaroni and cheese, baked limas, the creamed cabbage, baked corn, vegetable soup," Robert Hamm said.

Fletcher said she was going to buy chicken salad, macaroni, and cheese, maybe some hamburger barbeque

Larry Sheets of Milton brought a carrier.

"I'm going to get a couple quarts of stuff, so I need something to carry it with," he explained.

Even though the Country Cupboard Express didn't open until 11 a.m., people started lining up bright and early.

"We brought the trailer down just after 8:30 and had our first person at 8:45, and we don't open until 11," Jenn Hamm said.

The Hamms say they prepared a lot of food but they sold out in just over two hours.

Country Cupboard Express will be open outside Best Western Inn near Lewisburg every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until they are sold out.