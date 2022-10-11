Demolition begins at former Country Cupboard restaurant

The restaurant closed in February and Evangelical Community Hospital announced it was buying the property shortly after.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Equipment is set up outside the former Country Cupboard Restaurant near Lewisburg. The place will soon be torn down.

"You won't notice much from the outside for a week or two, and then you'll start to begin to see that. It will be in a month from now pretty noticeable that it's being demolished, and then it takes about two months. It really won't wrap up until sometime in December," said Kendra Aucker, the president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.

The hospital bought the former restaurant earlier this year.

Country Cupboard closed in February after nearly five decades in business. The place was known for its large buffet, bakery, greenhouse, and shops.

Aucker says the property would have required substantial improvements to make it usable in the future.

"We just decided rather than have it deteriorate — they're running the hotels and Matty's and other properties around there — that it was probably best to tear it down," Aucker said.

Aucker says the hospital has no plans for the property yet.

"We're trying to figure out what's the best thing to do with it; what's the smartest thing. The board is assessing it, working with the executive staff to try and figure it out, but I am truly sincere in saying we really do not know at this point," Aucker said.

Starting next week, you'll be able to get some of your favorite Country Cupboard food once again. The former restaurant is opening a food truck starting next Wednesday at the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn parking lot near Lewisburg.