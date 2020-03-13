Extra precautions taken at grocery stores

Weis Markets has increased cleaning and disinfecting at all of its stores in response to the coronavirus.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — It was a busy Friday at Weis Markets near Selinsgrove.

Every checkout lane was open and there were more employees working than usual.

Ron Bonacci explained the store has been extra busy since the spread of the coronavirus.

"The company has authorized whatever it takes for the store to meet those customer needs," Bonacci of Weis Markets said.

According to Weis Markets, the chain has increased cleaning and disinfecting at all of its nearly 200 stores in response to the coronavirus.

"Each store has a person who is assigned to various parts, high touch areas as we like to say," said Weis Markets spokesperson Dennis Curtin.

Shopping carts are being cleaned with a strong disinfectant three times a day.

Nationwide, stores are selling out of products such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Weis Markets is getting in additional shipments of these items.

"We're getting our stuff to our stores faster, we're getting more deliveries to our stores, trying to get the maximum needs that the consumers are looking for," Bonacci said.

Weis Markets recently put limits on toilet paper and certain antibacterial products.

"That way the most possible people can buy those products," Curtain said. "We don't want one customer buying 20 of these high demand items. We want 20 customers getting 20 products."

And for the shoppers who do not want to come inside, officials at Weis Markets say the company is seeing record numbers for its online shopping program.

"A lot of them as they come into curbside pickup, it's really a convenience factor for consumers young and old," Bonacci said. "We see all factors of life coming in for that opportunity."