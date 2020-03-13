Small businesses bracing for challenging times

The coronavirus has affected the stock market as well as businesses big and small.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Small businesses face some uphill challenges, especially this weekend with St. Patrick's Day Parades getting canceled.

If you were totally unplugged from technology and walked inside the popular Wheel restaurant in Pottsville, you'd think it was just another day. The place was packed, with people wearing smiles and taking down food. But in reality, the coronavirus has brought forward major concerns for small businesses like this one everywhere.

"I'm really happy that we still have the community support and really happy that people are coming out," said owner Savas Logothetides. "It's important for a small business to remain open right now. We have to walk a line of social responsibility, but we also have a responsibility to our customers, but most importantly, our employees."

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled all types of events and games across the country for the foreseeable future. But here in Pottsville, people are continuing to do their thing, while keeping in mind that local businesses need support.

"We were hungry for lunch. You have to keep living. You can't live in fear. If you live in fear, they win. Everybody wins," Kelly Seidel said.

The cancellation of big events like the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Pottsville can be crippling for small businesses like Wheel. For example, this weekend brings in 5 percent of the restaurant's annual cash flow. That isn't just tough for the restaurant, but it's employees.