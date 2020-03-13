Martz Trailways disinfecting coaches daily

Bus companies have responded to Coronavirus concerns by expanding cleaning procedures as people get on and off the bus.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Despite coronavirus concerns, people are still getting on and off buses in Delaware Water Gap. Some are coming home from the Big Apple, others on their way.

Clarice Fields from East Stroudsburg is a nurse. She's headed to the city to take a class.

"You have to get around. I am a nurse, I work in a hospital. You just have to be as careful as you can. There is nothing more I can say," said Fields.

Martz Trailways has responded to the pandemic by taking extra cleaning measures and using products recommended by the CDC.

Coaches are cleaned daily. All hard surfaces are cleaned and sanitized including handrails, restroom door handles, floors, and windows.

Hand sanitizer is also on buses and inside stations.

"Everything has been fine. Everything has been pretty much clean. They have a lot of warning," said Mario Torres, Tobyhanna.

Martz officials tell Newswatch 16, the coronavirus has impacted the number of travelers they are used to seeing.

Passengers tell Newswatch 16, while they are seeing fewer passengers on their commute, the biggest change is when they get to the city.

In the city I noticed on the subway and buses, there are way fewer people. They are either taking Uber or cabs services," said Kevin Bennett, East Stroudsburg.