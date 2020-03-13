Williamsport prohibits large gatherings

Mayor Derek Slaughter issued a new proclamation prohibiting events with more than 250 people over the next five days.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the next five days, no social gathering or event with more than 250 people will be permitted in the city limits of Williamsport. Mayor Derek Slaughter made this decision based on the potential threat of the coronavirus.

"This morning, following Governor Wolf's recommendation, I issued a proclamation that no large gatherings, events, or conferences of 250 or more will be allowed in the city of Williamsport for the next five days," said Mayor Slaughter.

This decision will affect churches, movie theaters, and the home Show which was expecting more than 3,000 people to be in attendance.

The annual Home Show event was scheduled to take place this weekend but instead vendors had to pack everything up.

"We found out this morning at 9:30, 10 o'clock that the builders show was canceled, obviously, because of the pandemic fear or whatever, so here we are tearing down," said James Hoffman of Eagle Construction.

Carroll Pawlikowski is with West Branch of Susquehanna Builder's Association and she oversees the event. She was upset when she heard the news.

"It's personally disappointing but I'm really mostly disappointed for my vendors, this isn't right," said Carroll Pawlikowski.

Many people in Billtown are worried that this decision will have a major impact on the local economy.

"These are almost exclusively all small businessmen, and this will have a ripple effect throughout the entire community."

"There was a lot of good buzz for people coming. We've sold half of our season out of this show already, so this is a huge loss."

"The city of Williamsport will do everything with local businesses and others to ensure their continued success moving forward once we have our arms wrapped around this epidemic."