MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A Union County man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Tyler Reichenbach, 34, from Mifflinburg, was driving his motorcycle on Route 45 in Lewis Township near Mifflinburg around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

State police say he was coming over a hill when a woman driving an SUV was turning into a driveway. Reichenbach's motorcycle hit the side of the SUV.

The Union County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.