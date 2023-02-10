Popular ice cream spot set to reopen in Union County

The Lewisburg Freez was a landmark in Union County for around 80 years until it closed last summer.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez was located along Route 15 in Lewisburg since the 1940s, but at the end of last season, the owners closed it for good.

People were disappointed, but this week another longtime Central PA business announced it was reopening the Freez under a new name: May's Freez.

"We saw from passing it how busy it was and we've heard great things throughout the years. We saw an opportunity and we took it," said Jacob May.

"It's going to be a wonderful opportunity and it's going to make a lot of people happy I think. Is it going to be an extension of May's? Absolutely, but different," said Bill May.

There are May's Drive-In Restaurants all throughout Columbia, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Schuylkill Counties.

They've been around a long time.

"1956 my parents started May's," said Bill May.

The May family says they realize the Lewisburg Freez was a staple in the community and they are looking forward to opening May's Freez.

"We're really excited for that. This is the first expansion we've had in a long time, definitely the first expansion in Union County. We're excited to spread our name even more," said Jacob May.

May's Freez will have soft-serve ice cream, slushies, and espresso drinks.

"It's going to be very similar but we're going to put our own spin on it," said Jacob May.

"We're just really excited to have the community back here and like I said I think they're going to be happy to have it back open," said Bill May.

May's Freez will normally be open from March to September.

This year the family plans to open a bit later this spring.