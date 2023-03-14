Pi(e) Day at West End Library

March 14 is Pi Day, a day for both math enthusiasts and dessert lovers to celebrate. A library in Union County decided to combine the two for a fundraiser.

LAURELTON, Pa. — 3.14, aka Pi, is a mathematical constant that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Add an E to that, and it's another kind of pie.

The West End Library near Laurelton decided to celebrate both math and dessert with a fundraiser.

"People can come in and buy pie for $8, or they can buy a slice of pie for $1 and a cup of coffee for $1. You can sit down and eat the pie here or take it home," West End Library Director Wendy Rote said.

Most of the pies are homemade and donated to the library.

"Sweet potato, pecan, apple, there's a peanut butter pie, we even have brownies," Rote said.

Amanda Fetteroff brought her son Nathan.

"It's a nice day, and I remembered that it was Pi Day, and he got excited about peanut butter pie, so we stopped," Fetteroff said.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go right back to the library.

"Like our children's programming, our adult programming, it helps to buy books and DVDs for the library, instructional kids, students can take out," Rote said.

"We support the library on any fundraiser they have, but the pie is absolutely a good fundraiser. This is lunch," Kathy Stank said.

This is the first time the West End Library has been able to hold its Pi Day fundraiser since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s Pi Day!! Celebrate at West End Library. Pick out a slice of your favorite pie between 10 am and 3 pm today for... Posted by West End Library on Tuesday, March 14, 2023