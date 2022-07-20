Union County book sale returns

Bookworms are flocking to the Lewisburg area this week as the Public Library for Union County is holding its book sale once again.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Faith Lutheran Church near Lewisburg was busy on Wednesday as dozens of people looked for books. This is the Public Library for Union County's book sale.

All the tables are filled with books on anything you can think of. You can fill a bag for $20, and all proceeds benefit the Public Library for Union County.

"You can get affordable reading for a good price," said Wanda Zellers. "That's what I like; you get such a variety."

"There are zillions of choices to pick from," said Marilyn from Lewisburg. "Other years, it's good, but it's really good this year."

There are around 20,000 books at this year's sale. In years past, there have been double that amount. But even so, people say there is still a good selection."

The library has not held the sale since 2019 because of the pandemic.

"Because we couldn't accept donations and because of our recent renovation, our basement was very full, so we couldn't accept anything else. We are a little bit limited this year, but there are still a lot of great items for everybody," said Jackie Dziadosz, Union County Library System.

While many people came from right here in Union County, Kara Kavka drove from Tunkhannock in Wyoming County.

"We started a hybrid school recently, so we have a very expansive library there, so we just travel to add books to that."

Some bookstore owners also stopped by the sale, saying it's a great way to restock their stores.

"We bought 24 bags of books today — popular novels, interesting art books, and all sorts of great stuff that will go straight back to Harrisburg and into our store," said Eric Papenfuse of Midtown Scholar Bookstore.

The sale runs through Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church near Lewisburg.

The Annual Summer Book Sale is happening now!! Shop daily from 9 am to 7 pm now through Friday. Saturday shopping hours... Posted by Public Library for Union County on Wednesday, July 20, 2022