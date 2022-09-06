Library in Union County collecting clothes for kids in need

The West End Library is collecting new socks, underwear, and t-shirts.

LAURELTON, Pa. — The West End Library in Laurelton wants to make sure kids have the proper clothes for the school year. So, throughout September, the library will be running the "Drop your Drawers" campaign.

"It is a title from the 'Captain Underpants' book series," said Judy McLain, the library's children's program director. "I got the idea from the American Libraries magazine."

Inside the library is a drop-off area for new or never-worn clothes. The clothes will go to the children of families who are in need.

"We are collecting children's socks, underwear, and t-shirts to donate to the Mazeppa Manna, which is a food pantry here in Union County," added Mclain.

"A lot of times, you can get clothing at Goodwill stores and things like that, but for underwear, it is hard," said Wendy Rote, the library director. "That is why we decided to pick this program."

This is the second year the library has run the "Drop your Drawers" campaign. Rote hopes to see more donations.

"We had gotten about 80 packages last year. I'd say it would be great to get like 160 and really get this moving for each year," she said.

This is one of many campaigns the library does each year.

"We try and give back to the community; that is what we are here for. We are a small library, but we are here for the people," added Rote.

If you can't drop off clothing items in person, you can mail them or donate money to the West End Library. All the library's information can be found here.

Drop Your Drawers at West End Library starting tomorrow! Drop off packages of new underwear, undershirts, and socks for... Posted by West End Library on Wednesday, August 31, 2022