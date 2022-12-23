Busy day for holiday travelers

Despite the snow, ice, and cold weather, people are still driving places for Christmas.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — On a day when millions of people were expected to head home for the holidays, Mother Nature threatened to cancel those plans. From snow to ice to wind, drivers are going through it all.

"It's a little unfortunate that it would happen this weekend. It's going to make travel difficult for a lot of people who are trying to travel and see loved ones. We're going to try and make the journey, and if we can make it, we make it, and if not, we'll wait until next year," said Shane Wayman, who is driving from Milton to Lewistown.

"I'm a little on the cautious side with the rain and it being extremely cold out. I'm afraid roads will freeze, and it will make travel a little unsafe," Wayman said.

Drivers fueled up at I-Fuel near Lewisburg. Some were on the fence about hitting the road.

"I almost didn't go because I also have family here. But I wanted to see my family there, so I decided to risk it," Kelsey Cassone said.

"I'm not too crazy about the weather to travel in like this," said Douglas Steele, driving from Lock Haven to Alabama.

"It was kind of hectic as soon as I got out of Lock Haven. All the snow blowing over the mountain, but now it seems to be clearing up now that I'm a little further south and further out of it," Steele said.

Dave and Bonnie Lawrenz have a 12-hour drive from Charlotte, North Carolina, to New York.

"It's been pretty good. The weather has been all rain so far. Just a little bit of snow in this area," Dave Lawrenz said.

Many other drivers we spoke with say they are grateful they do not have to travel for Christmas this year.