Weather, holiday make for busy day at grocery stores

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by a supermarket in Union County.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was a busy Friday at the Weis Markets store near Lewisburg. People stopped by to get last-minute items for the holiday.

"I'm shopping for Christmas, and I just found out my son is coming home. He's going to be home for three days, so I have to shop for meals for that too," Gerri Brouse said.

Most shoppers seemed to know exactly what they were looking for.

"I'm picking up some stuff to bake Christmas cookies and cheesecake," Martha Miller said.

People go grocery shopping right before the holidays, and bad weather makes this a double whammy.

Matt Burke is the regional vice president for Weis markets. He says it's all hands on deck. All of the checkout lanes were opened to cut down on wait times.

"We pushed some extra product into our stores, so we should have everything you need. We really just want to get our customers in and out of here quick because we know they just want to get home to their families," Burke said.

Weis Markets and many other supermarkets are closed on Christmas Day, so people made sure to get what they needed now.