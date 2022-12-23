Cold weather shelter in the Poconos ready for guests

As frigid temperatures move into our area, an overnight shelter in Monroe County decided to open its doors early for those in need.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — In just a matter of hours, an overflow room inside the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church shelter in Stroud Township will be filled with cots for people who need a warm place to stay.

Peter Mankin, the shelter manager, says the number of people who need help is way up.

"We only have six returning people from last year. Everyone else is pretty much new," Mankin said. "We have an average of about 45 people every single night, where last year, I think the most we probably had was 30 every single night."

With single-digit temperatures expected, Mankin says shelter staff decided to open the doors earlier than usual, with volunteers sticking around all weekend to help those who need it.

"Tomorrow, we're planning on staying open all day. Christmas Day, we were going to be open all day anyway because we have food all day. We have volunteers."

Mankin says the shelter typically sees more people when it gets this cold.

"We think they'll be more people, but even with the snow, maybe only two more people came in that weren't in previously. But if people come in out of the cold, they'll have a warm place to sleep and something to eat. So yeah, we're ready for them."

The shelter is open now through March 31 for anyone in need.

If you would like to donate or volunteer at the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church shelter in Stroud Township, you can find more information here.