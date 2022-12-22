Annual Christmas Tradition back in Stroudsburg

The Stroudsburg Fire Department's annual Christmas display is back up for the holiday season in Ann Street Park.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg may look like any other, but when it gets dark, that's when the magic happens.

"It's more of an old-finished type thing instead of the bright lights that everyone likes, which I live with also, but it's a traditional thing. We have one part that's like a small little town, and the other side is little whimsical figurines, gingerbread houses, Santa's workshop things like that," said David Schlorholtz, the Christmas display co-chair and a Stroudsburg Fire Department safety officer.

Most of the display is handmade.

But the free, annual attraction wasn't always put up here along Ann Street. Nearly 40 years ago, it could be seen on the front lawn of a home in East Stroudsburg. When the family couldn't manage it, they donated the display to the Stroudsburg Fire Department.

"We've had people that stopped by, and they tell us it's the third generation that's seen it there, and they originally saw it at the Urban's property in East Stroudsburg, and we just enjoy it," said Schlorholtz. "You see a lot of people, and they just express their love for it because they've seen it for years and years."

Volunteers with the Stroudsburg Fire Department say it costs a pretty penny to keep the display up and running. That's why all the money raised from donations goes back to funding the display to keep it up and running for years.

"All the money that's collected there goes right back into the display for painting, maintenance, motors, and paying the electricity, everything like that," said Schlorholtz.

You may have noticed the display is up a week later than usual. Fire department volunteers say they didn't have enough people to staff the display at night.

But don't worry; there is still plenty of time to see it. It's up until January 5 in Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg.

Well, it was a long day but we managed to get this up. Our annual Christmas Display opens Monday at 6:00 pm and runs... Posted by Stroudsburg Fire Department on Saturday, December 17, 2022