Olsen Christmas Wish spreads holiday cheer

Olsen Christmas wish provides children in need with presents to help make the season a little brighter.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — It was sheer excitement for 5-year-old Mikey from Chestnut Hill Township, whose Christmas wish was answered a few days ahead of the holiday.

He got to ride shotgun in a police car during Santa's escort to The Stroudsmoor Inn, in Stroud township.

For the past 5 years, Olsen Christmas Wish provided Mikey with presents to help make the season a little brighter.

"It's all about the season of giving and giving to others and that's what brings a smile to our face and to just see kids with a smile on their face that makes everything that much better and sweeter," said Colleen Stipeck, Mikey's mom.

Stroud Area Regional Police Officer Chris Shelly started the event.

He came up with the idea to honor one of his fellow officers who died in 2006.

Troy Serfass has been taking part in the event since it started.

"With Law enforcement, Lehigh Valley Health Network and a lot of other communities we actually get referrals so you know we find kids with Cancer, people that are struggling you know families, grandparents that are raising their grandchildren," said Serfass, Public safety director.

Olsen Christmas wish started with giving presents to just one child, but since then the events have grown significantly.

This year over 100 children in need will have a merrier Christmas.

"The faces the smiles. the relief of the parents when the whole thing is financial struggles. It's trying to lift the pressure off. Work with people and give everybody a fabulous holiday," said Serfass.

Mariah Hanko of Stroudsburg was one of 30 people who helped wrap gifts for the children in need.

"We truly believe in what they do. I get to bring my children so they wrap with me and get to feel the great feeling of helping other families around Christmas time so we truly enjoy it," said Hanko.

Children weren't the only ones to walk away with presents this year.

Parents and guardians were given gift cards to treat themselves too.