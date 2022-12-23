Wintry weather hits Luzerne County

Some drivers braved the wintry weather to make their way to their holiday destinations.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dashcam video shows snowy roads along Interstate 81 heading into West Hazleton on Friday.

"I think it's the worst time this could be happening. It's one of those things that you dread for the season," said Waidi Ifafore from Washington, D.C.

Along our travels, Newswatch 16 found drivers at the rest stop in Dorrance. Some were taking a break to stretch their legs or top off fluids, ensuring their vehicle was prepared for whatever the weather brought.

"It was lovely in Tennessee, nice and warm, and right about when we got here, it turned into a real mess," said Samantha from Hudson Valley, New York.

Drivers tell Newswatch 16 that the sharp drop in temperature, mixed with snow and high winds, made for a tricky ride.

"It was rainy in New York as we got into PA, it started sleeping, and then in the last 20 miles, it's been this snow on and off. Sometimes there were points where we couldn't see 100 feet," said Brendan Turk of Cold Spring, New York.

"The wind coming through, it's wiping out the roads, and people aren't able to see. Everyone is slowing down. Tractors are here and there, making a big clog on the road. So, hasn't been great, but not the worst either," said Samantha.

We found PennDOT crews throwing down salt to prepare for even lower temperatures as evening approached.

Everyone out on the roads has the same goal.

"It's a little bit treacherous. People are trying to be as careful as possible and I am trying to do the same thing," said Ifafore.

"You know, there are always a few knuckleheads, but I think, for the most part, people are pretty much doing the speed limit or a little bit lower," said Turk.