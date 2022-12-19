Christmas Travel Forecast

A late week storm brings rain, snow, howling winds, and rapidly falling temperatures

MOOSIC, Pa. — Summary :

A potent storm system is forecast to develop later this week. It will track well to our west, putting us on the warm side of the storm. This means that the potential for significant snow accumulation is very unlikely. What is likely is periods of rain that will be heavy at times Thursday evening into Friday morning. VERY cold temperatures pour in Friday afternoon changing rain over to snow. This will also cause a rapid freeze of standing water into ice. Hazardous travel is likely Friday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts will also be high, possibly 40-50+ MPH. The combination of a rapid freeze and howling winds could lead to power outages. The coldest air of the season thus far will stay with us through Christmas weekend. Gusty winds will create subzero wind chills at night. Air temperatures will be in the single digits at night with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Weather Alerts:

The National Weather Service hasn't issued any official alerts as of yet. However, it's possible that they issue alerts for the rapid freeze, wintry precipitation, and wind chills.

Accumulations:

While it's still early, we're thinking rain accumulations Thursday afternoon into Friday will generally range from 1/2 - 1" of rain in the valleys with 1-2" in the mountains. Given that we're still several days away from the event, these amounts may change. It's possible that locally higher rain totals develop in the higher elevations.

As for snow, accumulations are likely to be under 2" for all areas. Any snow accumulation would come Friday afternoon as the cold air rushing in changes rain over to snow.

Impacts:

This greatest concern with this system will be for a flash freeze Friday afternoon or evening as temperatures drop 20-30 degrees in a matter of just an hour or two.

The temperature plots shown above are from just one particular weather model to give you an idea of how quickly the temperatures can drop with the sharp cold front coming through. Any standing water will "freeze in a flash", hence the expression flash freeze. This makes driving VERY treacherous and there's really not much our road crews can do. The heavy rain washes any residual salt away and crews can't salt while it's raining. The best course of action is to simply avoid driving Friday afternoon and evening if at all possible. Also of note, once temperatures drop below 20 degrees, salt treatments become much less effective. So even driving Friday night isn't recommended at this time.

Winds will ramp up Thursday evening and be strongest overnight Thursday into Friday morning. It will still be quite windy into Friday night. We've highlighted just a couple of snapshots in time in the images above. Generally speaking, wind gusts of 40-50 MPH are expected for several hours. This could lead to power outages. Losing power in the bitter cold that's coming in for the weekend would be no joke. Highs both weekend days will only be in the teens with lows in the single digits above and below zero. If you live in an area that's prone to power outages, plan accordingly. Have plenty of warm clothes handy. Wrap pipes in heat tape. If you have a wood or pellet stove, be sure to have plenty of wood/pellets ready to go.

At this time - we don't see a significant risk for river flooding. Rivers and streams are running low at this time. Temperatures wont' be very warm for very long upstream from us which helps to limit the risk of all the snowpack... plus all the rain ending up in the rivers. We'll see rises on our rivers, creeks, and streams, but the river flood risk looks to be largely avoided at this time.

This is our first call on this storm and there's almost certainly going to be some changes in rainfall amounts as well as timing of the flash freeze. We will be keeping this blog updated to help you stay safe and make the best decisions with regards to your holiday travel.