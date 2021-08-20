Bucknell University unveils new building as next freshman class moves in

Holmes Hall is nearly 80,000 square feet and has been in the works for four years.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Students spent the day Friday moving into their dorm rooms at Bucknell University. The university in Lewisburg welcomes more than 1,000 freshmen, its largest incoming class in history.

"The first years arrived earlier, and the students that are in the class of '24, '22, and '23 are all moving in over the weekend," said Raquel Alexander, dean of the Freeman College of Management.

After students moved in, many freshmen walked around campus, getting used to their new surroundings.

"Can be stressful at times, these last two days, especially with meeting so many new people, but I think that the sense of community at Bucknell, there's so many people looking out for you," freshman Reed Signer said.

In addition to move-in day, Bucknell is unveiling the university's newest building which houses the school's management, art, and art history programs.

Holmes Hall is nearly 80,000 square feet and has been in the works for four years. Newswatch 16 got a tour of the new building with state-of-the-art labs, art and design studios, and many other teaching spaces.

Introducing #Bucknell University's newest building: Holmes Hall! 🔶🔷



The new home of the Freeman College of Management and Department of Art & Art History — Holmes Hall is a forum where left- and right-brain thinkers build the future together. 👏 https://t.co/mHQPaQ3n64 — Bucknell University (@BucknellU) August 13, 2021

"We'll use it for students to collaborate, team projects, to have classes, recruiting events, networking, so we're excited about the new possibilities here," Alexander said.

Students also toured the new building. Freshman Reed Signer has a class here.

"I remember visiting last year when I came to Bucknell and saw them working on the building, and I just knew it was going to be something amazing. It's really nice. The natural light coming in is beautiful," Signer said.