Student excitement not swayed by pandemic

Incoming freshmen at King's College in Wilkes-Barre said they are excited about the coming semester as they moved into their dorms on Wednesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — "Controlled chaos" is how parents described move-in day at King's College in Wilkes-Barre as students piled up their belongings and headed up to their dorms.

"I'm definitely just a little bit nervous, but I'm definitely more excited to meet everyone that I've been talking to for a while and get to know everyone better," said Rachel Dillon, a freshman from Connecticut

Rachel says it's meeting new people that's contributing to her nerves, not the pandemic.

"No, not really. I feel like King's is doing a very good job of keeping everybody safe," she added.

Some students moving into the dorms at King's College in Wilkes-Barre tell Newswatch 16 they're impressed with how the college has handled the pandemic so far.

"100%," said Chloe Burke of Dallas. "I was here as a senior in high school. So, it actually made me want to go to King's. So, I think that I really didn't really make a difference other than being learning online and having to wear a mask in class."

These students say as long as the college continues with its initiatives already in place, they think it will be a smooth school year—much smoother and less hectic than move-in day.

"I thought it was really good. They did really good with close contacts and stuff, and then we had to get COVID tested randomly every week or so. So I think they did really good with it," said Burke.