Vendors, guests happy for the return of events in Montrose

Montrose held it's annual 4th of July Celebration complete with parade and vendor fair.

MONTROSE, Pa. — The Green next to the Susquehanna County Courthouse in Montrose was packed with vendors for the borough's 4th of July Celebration that returned this year after taking a break last year because of the pandemic.

Vendors from all over our area and beyond set up shop for folks who came down to see the parade and join in the festivities.

"It's wonderful. I've missed a lot of it. It's you know, we enjoy the people," said Marly Warner with Tire'd Art.

"Fabulous. It's great. This is our first show in 20 months, so we're very happy to be back out," added Marci Tanzini, owner of Tanzini Tie Dyes.

"It's amazing," said William Sayre of Tunkhannock. "It's good to be out. It's a gorgeous day people are out and about, you can see smiling faces, and it's just, it's, it's a breath of fresh air. I was just getting out and seeing people last year. It was hard because I know a lot of us wanted to, and some people did have a little get-together, but it's nice to just have everything happening again."

Vendors tell Newswatch 16 They have plenty of inventory for people attending the event because of the pandemic.

"It is awesome. I just mentioned to this lady the racks are very full because we tended all last year and had no shows," said Tanzini.

"Yes, I did two shows in Florida; usually, we do 12 a year," explained Warner. "So I've stockpiled quite a bit for this year. So we just got making and designing."