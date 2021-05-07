Independence Day celebration in Montrose

The theme this year was Thanking Our Heroes, all those people that did a lot of great things during the pandemic.

MONTROSE, Pa. — An annual tradition returned to Susquehanna County after taking a year off because of the pandemic. The Fourth of July celebration in Montrose made sure to pay tribute to all the health care heroes who got us through it.

There was no mistaking what brought everyone together in downtown Montrose the day after Independence Day—its annual 4th of July celebration, complete with a parade through the borough.

"Got a great theme this year called Thanking Our Heroes, all those people that did a lot of great things during the pandemic. We're going to honor them," said organizer Ed Dewitt.

Many of the floats and other participants took the parade as an opportunity to thank health care heroes for making it possible for them to have a parade this year where they come to celebrate freedom, honor military members, and connect with friends.

When Audrey Ord of Montrose was asked why it was important for her to come and watch the parade she said, "Because it's family. It's just, it's just a fun time getting to see everybody. Sometimes we see people, we haven't seen in years. So it's fun."

Hunter Green on Tunkhannock said his favorite part of the parade was the floats.

Thousands of people lined the streets in Montrose for this parade. Many were here to see the parade for the first time. Others tell Newswatch 16 they come every year and they are so happy it's back.

"I love this. It's the biggest one I, I really enjoy coming to this one," said Bonny Henry of Montrose. "And finally some freedom back to normalcy."