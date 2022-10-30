Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County

Halloween is almost here, and there are celebrations happening all over our area, including one in Susquehanna County.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City.

Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event.

There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won.

Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what the park has to offer.

"If you look around, there's no denying this a beautiful area. It's in Clifford Twp, but it's maintained by Forest City, and it's a great place for everyone in the community to gather safely," said Deanna Flood, secretary, Forest City Parks and Recreation.

Organizers hope to make the trunk or treat an annual event in Susquehanna County.