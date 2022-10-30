Diwali celebration in Scranton

Many people gathered in Scranton to celebrate a major holiday at the BAPS Hindu Temple.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Diwali is one of the major religious festivals in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism.

The festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

The day after Diwali ends is the start of the Hindu New Year.

"This is the most celebrated festival all over India and the United States as well. All over the world. That's why we have so many people coming because it's the importance of the Diwali that we believe in," said Anup Patel, BAPS Hindu Temple coordinator.

The Hindu New Year is traditionally celebrated with many kinds of food.

The foods are offered in gratitude for the past year and to seek blessings for the New Year ahead.