'It awakens the whole person' - Sister Cor exhibits sculptures at Marywood

An art exhibit opens this weekend at Marywood University in Scranton. Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer shows us the remarkable artist behind the work.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sister Cor Immaculatum taught art at Marywood University for 30 years, 14 of which as head of the department.

She's retired now, giving her plenty of time to pursue her other interests — like sculpture.

Sister Cor, we should mention, will be 90 years old next month.

More than 80 pieces are on display. Many are smaller recreations of larger statues that can be found throughout the state.

The seekers — three life-sized statues sitting on a bench, two young women with a book, and a young man with a cell phone.

The crucifix — Sister Cor's interpretation of Christ's final moments on the cross, hands open in welcome, arms extended wide.

And, of course, Mary and Joseph.

"And then there's Joseph in a way he's not usually depicted. I cannot stand the pictures of Joseph as an old man," Sister Cor said. "He's a young man in love with her. And he says, 'I'll take care of you and the child.' And so, I love that depiction of Mary and Joseph."

"Let All Creatures Praise the Lord" is Sister Cor's biggest project, a larger-than-life display on a private farm in Lancaster County.

Visitors to the exhibit at Marywood will see a scaled-down version of one of her signature creations.

"You'll notice how all of them are looking up. And in their own way, praising God," Sister Cor said. "The liberal arts awaken you — the art and music and poetry and scripture — it awakens the whole person."