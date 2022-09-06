Sculpture poured for veterans park in Archbald

An artist took a new step Tuesday night in preparing a sculpture for a veterans park in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Artist Steve Colley poured a bucket of bronze into a mold that will soon be an eagle sculpture.

The mold will sit for two days here at Keystone College and will be welded together later this year.

"This is a great tribute, not only to our veterans, but our veterans and their families, and it's going to be a great tribute to Archbald borough," said Robby Turlip, Archbald Veterans Monument Park Committee.

The new art piece was designed for the future Archbald Veterans Monument Park in Lackawanna County.