Sculpture poured for veterans park in Archbald

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Artist Steve Colley poured a bucket of bronze into a mold that will soon be an eagle sculpture.
The mold will sit for two days here at Keystone College and will be welded together later this year.
"This is a great tribute, not only to our veterans, but our veterans and their families, and it's going to be a great tribute to Archbald borough," said Robby Turlip, Archbald Veterans Monument Park Committee.
The new art piece was designed for the future Archbald Veterans Monument Park in Lackawanna County.
