One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Lackawanna County

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday night along Main Street in Carbondale Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after two cars collided in Lackawanna County.

According to police, the wreck happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening along Main Street in Carbondale Township.

A sedan smashed into an SUV.

The coroner says 77-year-old Zorka Osterman later died at the hospital.

Another woman and a child were also taken to the hospital, there's no word on their conditions.

State police are investigating after the deadly crash in Lackawanna County.