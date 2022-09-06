One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after two cars collided in Lackawanna County.
According to police, the wreck happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday evening along Main Street in Carbondale Township.
A sedan smashed into an SUV.
The coroner says 77-year-old Zorka Osterman later died at the hospital.
Another woman and a child were also taken to the hospital, there's no word on their conditions.
State police are investigating after the deadly crash in Lackawanna County.
