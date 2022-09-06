Man wanted after Jersey Shore bank robbery

The search is on in Lycoming County for a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Police say a man walked into Jersey Shore State Bank along South Main Street in Jersey Shore just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The crook handed over a note to the bank teller and said quote, "remember your training."

The man took the cash, stuffed it in his pocket and ran away.

Officials have not said exactly how much money he got away with.

The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department is on the hunt for the alleged bank robber in Lycoming County.