Flooded street a headache for neighbors

The heavy rains on Monday caused roads in our area to flood, including one in Scranton. Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with neighbors.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A section of Parrott Avenue in Scranton's west side flooded quickly from heavy rains on Monday.

Linda Finan's car wound up stuck in the high waters. Neighbors got her and her grandson out before first responders arrived.

"I just didn't think it was as deep as it was because I know not to go through water, and it just took me completely by surprise," said Finan.

Annamae Martinelli and her family live right in front of the flooded road. She was told by city officials that there is a damaged pipe and the water isn't draining, causing the water to rise quickly when it rains.

"As soon as it started — it wasn't even 15 minutes — and already the drains were completely covered over," Martinelli said.

Neighbors say they prepare for this, and they move their cars in advance of the rain.

"I don't have any more words. I don't even know what to say," Martinelli said. "We used to pray that the rain would stop, and the drains would start to swirl, and the water would go down, but I want you to look at this. This water is not going down until they actually come, and they have to suck it off of the road."

The Martinellis say this isn't the first time this flooding has caused problems for them over the nearly 30 years they've lived in the house.

"Water came into our house the first time and we lost everything on the first floor. And of course, insurance doesn't cover it because they consider it a basement even though it's finished."

Neighbors hope that something can be done to fix the problem before it gets worse.