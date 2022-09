Flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Four firefighters are in the hospital after a fire in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out at a home along Carver Street in Larksville just after 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Fire crews say when they arrived, flames were shooting from the second floor.

Everyone made it out okay, but eight people are displaced.

No word yet on what might have caused the destruction.

The firefighters are expected to be okay after the fire in Larksville.