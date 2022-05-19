Snowmen of Stroudsburg to be auctioned off this weekend

Organizers say once some of the older snowmen find new homes, 10 new ones will be created for the upcoming year.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — You may remember seeing snowmen sculptures while visiting downtown Stroudsburg.

"The snowmen project has brought people in every year successfully more and more each year," said Jody Singer, a member of the artist organization Go Collaborative.

They're in charge of the Snowmen of Stroudsburg.

Singers says all 39 of the sculptures are going under the hammer but not to get destroyed. Instead, they'll be auctioned on Saturday at Venture Auto on Route 611 in Stroudsburg.

"We wanted to be able to give back to some of the community members who wanted to purchase them or whatever, but also to the artist," Singer said. "The purchase of the snowmen at this auction will automatically give the artist $500 to start with, and then anything over that $500 that we can get bids on, we will split with the artists."

Each of the snowmen is unique in its design. Organizers say over the past couple of years, they've had several people interested in buying one of them.

"Lots of people have called us from all over the country and asked us how do you do this. 'How can I get snowmen?' 'Where do you purchase these?' If you are interested in having one of these, please come out."

Singer says once some of the older snowmen find new homes, ten new ones will be created.

The auction will be held Saturday, May 21, at Venture Auto, 301 North 9th Street in Stroudsburg.

You can preview the snowmen for an hour before the auction at 1 pm.

For more information or to donate to Go Collaborative of Stroudsburg, click here.