Snowmen of Stroudsburg back on the street

A holiday tradition is back for its third year in Monroe County. The Snowmen of Stroudsburg are once again lining the streets in this part of the Poconos.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — An artist organization called GO Collaborative of Stroudsburg has once again put life-size snowmen in place throughout the borough for people to see.

Jim Evanisko is president of the artist organization. He says searching the streets for snowmen is not only fun but safe for families who are choosing to do outdoor activities because of the pandemic.

"We brought them back out. We wanted to make sure that during this COVID period, kids and adults could have a safer thing to do. Besides bringing out the snowmen, we gave them all back to the original artists, so they can clean them up and touch them up," Evanisko said.

There are more than two dozen snowmen scattered throughout Monroe County, and artists tell Newswatch 16 there were supposed to be 10 more, but the pandemic shut down the manufacturers that make the supplies.

Kitchen Chemistry on Main Street has a baker-themed statue right outside.

Lisa Diemer says the snowmen are great, especially during this difficult time.

"The snowmen are so wonderful for our downtown. People are flowing through, seeing that it's a COVID-safe event. You don't have to go in anywhere. There's tons of promotions for you to go around, take pictures of the snowmen, you'll get prizes. It's a wonderful family event this time of year.

The Snowmen of Stroudsburg will be on display through March.