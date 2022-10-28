Final year for Halloween display in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin visited the popular drive-through Halloween display for what will be its final year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other.

He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.

"Well, I'm doing Halloween about 42 years. When I started, there were not too many places you could go to buy things. I did my own props, made my own props," said Tom Culkin, Halloween display creator.

Filled with goblins and ghouls, it's become a staple in the Electric City.

Thousands of people from all over the area, like Dallas Hedglin, make it a point to come through every year.

"I've been coming here, god, probably since I'm like ten, and It gets better and better every year. It's always a better experience every year," said Dallas Hedglin, Scranton.

The display has all the creepy stuff, from dolls, clowns, and even realistic-looking werewolves.

Tom Culkin, it should be noted, is a distant relative of my father.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm getting older, and I don't move like I use to," said Culkin.

"It's gonna be sad because that's one of our things we like to do, come to the house, come see the things they got here, and it gonna be a little sad," said Jamal Blue, Scranton.

With the last day of the display approaching, Culkin says it will be tough to stop after more than four decades of setting up skeletons and zombies.

But he knows it was all worth it.