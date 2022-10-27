The Hooskow is being held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds for the third year in a row.

MACKEYVILLE, Pa. — The sound of chainsaws will echo throughout the Clinton County Fairgrounds this weekend. The fairgrounds is hosting the 9th annual Hooskow Carving Festival.

"Fifty professional chainsaw carvers from all over the country," said Jeffery Donoughe, the host of the Hooskow. "Some as far as Texas, Canada, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and West Virginia. So, we got a good group."

"Oh, it is awesome; it is Hooskow. That is what we all say, 'Hooskow baby!'" said Rodney Lose of Howard.

Carvers will show off their talents and skills. They tell Newswatch 16 that the Hooskow is something they look forward to every year. They enjoy being around other carvers.

"We are a family. Everybody thinks you are trying to sell your bear instead of his bear, but it is not like that. We are all a family," said Tim Klock of Altoona.

"Really awesome talent here. I have only been carving for two years, and these guys will help you any way they can," added Lose.

Tim Klock is working on carving a pretty big log. He hopes to make two different carvings out of it.

"I was thinking about making a big alligator. Then taking the other side and doing an angel, with the nice Michelangelo-style wings," he said.

Most wood carvings will be on display and for sale. The three-day event will include an auction on Saturday.

"Each carver can put up to three pieces in the auction. The carvers get 75 percent of their auction pieces back, so it's an incentive to put something nice in, and the auction is 2 o'clock on Saturday on the stage," added Donoughe.

