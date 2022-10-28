How to be spooky, scary, and safe this Halloween

With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many communities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania are preparing for weekend-long celebrations.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Witches, superheroes, and skeletons are just days away from hitting the streets for Halloween night.

"It's going to be busy. There are going to be a lot of people going to Halloween events and trick-or-treating. Monday is that big night for trick-or-treating. What we need to realize is safety, right? Safety has to be a priority," said Trooper Anthony Petroski with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Petroski says it's ideal to stay with a group of people and make yourself visible any way you can when you are out.

"Put some sort of light on their costume. Put something reflective, something that you can recognize, but they can also be seen also," Petroski said. "A lot of these Halloween costumes are very dark and were out walking around, and it's tough to be seen."

Petroski says with many people out, there's always a concern for pedestrian safety. That's why he says if you plan to go trick-or-treating, pay attention to your surroundings.

"We have to be aware that you can't just walk in the middle of the road. You can't cross wherever you want, and you have to be aware that cars are going to be driving," said Petroski. "So stop. Look both ways. Only cross when it's safe to do so."

And safety goes both ways. Petroski says drivers also must keep their eyes on the road.

"We can't be looking at our phones or distracted while driving," said Petroski. "Our eyes need to be on the road. You need to know that there's going to be a lot of kids and adults walking around, and we have to make sure that they are safe doing it."

Petroski says parents should also check their children's candy before they eat it. He says to toss out any open or handmade candy.

Petroski also says more officers will be patrolling the streets.