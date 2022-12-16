Snow cleanup hard work in Forest City

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how people spent the day digging out of the wet and heavy snow.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — Snow is pretty until it's time to remove it from streets, sidewalks, and parking lots. There was a lot of that happening in Forest City on Friday.

Richard Miller works at Hornbeck Chevrolet. He and his coworkers had a busy morning clearing the lot to move cars around. Miller lives a bit further north in Thompson and was surprised to see how much snow fell in Forest City.

"Probably got a little more than we thought we'd get. Hopefully, it's almost over, so we don't have to deal with it anymore."

Kevin Lesjack was out on his ATV, plowing parts of the parking lot at his funeral home along Main Street.

"My brother hit it this morning with the big plow, and this is just cleaning up the little stuff he didn't get to."

About nine inches of snow fell in Forest City, and if you didn't have the right equipment to clean up, you were going to have a long day ahead of you.

"It's a pain," Miller said. "it's heavy, and it's clogging our snow blower up — all that little fun stuff you deal with in the winter."

It was a slow-go for people who had snow throwers. John Zasik was out clearing his sidewalk with only a shovel and was already exhausted.

"It's not easy. It's hard, especially when it's wet and like this right now. Well, it's winter."