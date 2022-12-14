Thursday Into Friday Winter Storm Update

Snow and mix on the way for Thursday into Friday. Check back here for the latest information.

MOOSIC, Pa. —

Summary :

A frontal system brings a light mix of sleet and snow to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania during the day Thursday. The light snow/sleet mix begins between 8AM and Noon from Southwest to Northeast. A developing coastal low will ramp up the precipitation Thursday afternoon and evening. A mix of snow to sleet and rain is expected over Eastern areas Thursday night. The North Central Mountains will likely stay all snow through the duration of the event. A change to all snow happens through the day Friday as the storm pulls away. However, temperatures, especially in the valleys, will be above freezing Friday which means the snow is unlikely to stick to roadways. The system wraps up Friday afternoon.

PennDOT has announced vehicle restrictions on certain roadways See the latest updates from PennDOT at 511PA.com.

Weather Alerts:

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The combination of snow and mix will create hazardous travel.

Accumulations:

Snow accumulations will range from as little as 2" in places that see mixing first as well as marginal temperatures that don't let the snow accumulate. Up to 10" of snow is possible in the North Central Pennsylvania mountains. The highest totals were occur in areas that see little to no mixing with sleet/rain. We expect mixing to happen first in the valleys. Even the Poconos will see some mixing. However, it likely takes longer for it to happen there so more snow stacks up before the mix arrives.

Impacts:

The combination of snow and snow/sleet mix looks heaviest during the Thursday evening commute. We've highlighted that commute as highly impacted. You should plan on allowing yourself plenty of time to get home from work Thursday afternoon and evening. The Friday morning commute won't be a picnic either, but things will be much improved compared to Thursday evening.

Winds will be gusty across the hilltops Thursday evening into Friday morning as the coastal low makes its closest pass. Given the heavy, wet nature of the snow combined with sleet and gusty winds, power outages are possible. If you live in an area that's prone to power outages in these situations, you should plan accordingly.

This certainly isn't the biggest snowstorm we've ever seen, but it's the first widespread impactful storm of the season. Take it slow, be safe, and we'll make it out of this just fine. Temperatures look seasonally chilly beyond this system for the weekend.