Snow piles up in Wayne County

Some out shoveling, some building snowmen, folks in Honesdale had their hands full with Thursday's winter storm.

HONESDALE, Pa. — It was like the scene out of a Christmas movie as Main Street in Honesdale was covered with white snow.

"A lot of slippery roads here at first and now it's just snow and slush but you know it just comes with the weather," said Skip Seitz, Honesdale DPW.

Honesdale DPW worker Skip Seitz has been out pushing snow since early Thursday afternoon.

"I do city hall, parking shop lot I do hose one sidewalk and I do sidewalk there by the covered bridge. It keeps me busy," said Seitz.

Others like Max McAndrew rely on some heavier equipment to clear out their clients' parking lots.

"Oh we are barely keeping up, at the point where we gotta plow this and then go up plow the other side come back and plow this again," said McAndrew.

Some kids from the surrounding neighborhood were also out working Thursday.

Not just clearing sidewalks, but building a 12-foot-tall snowman

"First you have to make it round and smooth so you could get the other one on top and you wanna make it big but not too big so you could get the other pieces on," said Nico Poliandro, Honesdale.

Michael buck's children were also playing out in the snow.

Buck says a snow day spent outside is better than one spent inside.

"You want them to get outside they're in school all day or in the house sometimes it's too cold so they get to get outside and enjoy the wonderful scenery, especially around this time of the holidays you know what I mean it's it's nice to get fresh air in and just get some exercise," said Buck.