Commuters plow through messy morning

Newswatch 16 checked in with drivers on the morning commute in Wayne County.

WAYMART, Pa. — After driving overnight, Donald Blank had enough of the roads by 5 a.m. Friday.

"They've been fine so far until I got to this mountain pass. It's getting really icy, so i'm just going to call it quits."

The workday was just beginning for electrician Blaize Whitehead heading to SCI Waymart for a job. He says conditions are worse here than where he lives about 25 miles north in Kingsley.

"They've been a little rough. As you got closer here to Waymart, it seems like you guys got a little more snow than we did."

But it was still less than a foot of snow, not enough to faze Randy Enslin.

"It's what I expected. I was born and raised here, so nothing I ain't seen."

In the two hours we spent at a gas station in Canaan Township during Newswatch 16 this morning, we got a mix of everything — flurries, freezing rain, and sleet.

Tom Derrick started plowing the parking lot at 3 a.m.

"When I came in, it really wasn't doing anything. And now I see where it's starting to rain a little bit on top of it. So, I'm hoping I'm not making a mess here."

Mess or no mess, the snowfall did help get people in the Christmas spirit

"Oh, yeah, it does! And all the Christmas lights," Donald Blank said.

"Gotta love the snow around Christmas Time. It's like last year we had no snow, and it didn't feel like Christmas, so it's great. I love it," Blaize Whitehead said.

Randy Enslin still wasn't impressed.

"No, I hate the snow!"