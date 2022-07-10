16 To The Rescue: Chloe and Coco

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet two 4-month-old puppy sisters who were found abandoned on a riverbank when they were just a few weeks old.

HOP BOTTOM, Pa. — Chloe and Coco were found abandoned at just a few weeks old on a riverbank in Arkansas by two kayakers. The now 4-month-old basset mixes spent some time at a shelter in Arkansas getting healthy again and then were brought up to Laura's Hope Rescue in Hop Bottom to find their forever home.

"They are just really outgoing. They're very playful. They get along great with other dogs. They get along great with our resident cats. They haven't been exposed to kids, but I think with proper introduction and overseeing, they should be fine. They're definitely going to need some basic obedience training," said Grace Benson, Laura's Hope Rescue.

Chloe and Coco have been living at Laura's Hope for about a month and are adjusting nicely. Rescue workers are not sure how big they will get because they don't know their exact breed.

Rescue workers say Chloe is more of the love bug of the two.

"I think that goes back to when she was at the other rescue; they just really spoiled her."

And Coco is the more outgoing one.

"Coco's more of an independent kind of girl; she just loves to play and have a good time. She's a little bit reserved when it comes to her food, but we're working on that, but of course, they were left stranded on that riverbank with no food or water. We're teaching her that food and water are plentiful, and she's come a long way," Benson said.

Chloe and Coco do not necessarily have to be adopted together, although it would be ideal. Rescue workers want to see them out of shelter life and in the loving home they deserve. They think there is no interest in these two right now because pet adoptions are down in general, with nothing to do with them specifically.

"They're a lot of fun, and they just love to cuddle. The shelter they came from, they spent a lot of time socializing these dogs, so when you pick them up, they're just going to melt in your arms. Whoever adopts them, they're going to be very happy," Benson said.

You can find Chloe and Coco's adoption information by clicking on their names.