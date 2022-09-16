16 To The Rescue: Frankie

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a senior cat who needs the right home and family who will give him the chance to live comfortably in his older age.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — This 10-year-old kitty needs the most special family to take him home. Frankie has been living at Carbon County Friends of Animals for more than a year, and because of his age, rescue workers are hopeful that changes very soon.

Frankie was found abandoned in a parking lot and brought to the shelter in Jim Thorpe. Since then, he has become an employee favorite and never leaves your side.

"He's great at helping our receptionist answering the phone. He's great at helping us do paperwork and also helps us fold laundry," said Dana Dunbar, Carbon County Friends of Animals.

In fact, the laundry area at the shelter in Carbon County is Frankie's favorite place to be, snuggling up on clean blankets and towels. He has some arthritis in his back legs, so Frankie definitely lays around and sleeps more than he plays and will need to go to a home that understands that.

"I would see a perfect home with an older couple or older children, somewhere he can just sunbathe all day long," Dunbar said.

Frankie does well with other cats and does not seem to mind dogs when visitors bring them to the shelter. Rescue workers hope that the right family will give him the chance at living comfortably for his last few years of life.

"He would really enjoy it. He enjoys being petted; he likes being brushed. He loves attention," Dunbar said.

If you would like to meet Frankie, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.